Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022

Michael Angulia | 10-19-2021

Sepultura have announced that they have rescheduled their UK and European Quadra Tour featuring Crowbar and Sacred Reich to next year due to uncertainty created by "ever-changing rules" between European countries due to Covid restrictions.

Andreas Kisser had this to say, "It's really hard to postpone another tour once again, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. We are forced to do this to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy the concerts.

"We are very happy and thankful for the ticket sales and so anxious to jam for you all! It will take a little longer but we will see each other soon in a safe environment for all of us. Take care and LISTEN TO QUADRA!!"

Purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates that are listed below:

20-Oct-22 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
21-Oct-22 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
22-Oct-22 CZ Zlin - Hala Datart
23-Oct-22 PL Wroclaw - A2
25-Oct-22 AT Vienna - Arena
26-Oct-22 HU Budapest - Barba Negra *new
27-Oct-22 DE Munich - Backstage
28-Oct-22 DE Cologne - Essigfabrik
29-Oct-22 CH Pratteln - Z-7
30-Oct-22 CH Lausanne - Les Docks
01-Nov-22 UK Glasgow - QMU *venue upgrade
02-Nov-22 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz
03-Nov-22 IE Dublin - Academy *SOLD OUT
04-Nov-22 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
05-Nov-22 UK London - Electric Brixton
06-Nov-22 BE Antwerp - Trix
08-Nov-22 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini
09-Nov-22 ES Madrid - But *new venue
10-Nov-22 PT Porto - Hard Club
11-Nov-22 ES Pamplona - Totem
12-Nov-22 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2
14-Nov-22 LU Esch/Alzette - Rockhal
15-Nov-22 FR Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16-Nov-22 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann *new venue
17-Nov-22 DE Berlin - Astra *venue upgrade
19-Nov-22 DE Hamburg - Markthalle
20-Nov-22 NL Haarlem - Patronaat
21-Nov-22 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

