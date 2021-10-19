Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022

Sepultura have announced that they have rescheduled their UK and European Quadra Tour featuring Crowbar and Sacred Reich to next year due to uncertainty created by "ever-changing rules" between European countries due to Covid restrictions.

Andreas Kisser had this to say, "It's really hard to postpone another tour once again, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. We are forced to do this to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy the concerts.

"We are very happy and thankful for the ticket sales and so anxious to jam for you all! It will take a little longer but we will see each other soon in a safe environment for all of us. Take care and LISTEN TO QUADRA!!"



Purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates that are listed below:

20-Oct-22 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

21-Oct-22 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

22-Oct-22 CZ Zlin - Hala Datart

23-Oct-22 PL Wroclaw - A2

25-Oct-22 AT Vienna - Arena

26-Oct-22 HU Budapest - Barba Negra *new

27-Oct-22 DE Munich - Backstage

28-Oct-22 DE Cologne - Essigfabrik

29-Oct-22 CH Pratteln - Z-7

30-Oct-22 CH Lausanne - Les Docks

01-Nov-22 UK Glasgow - QMU *venue upgrade

02-Nov-22 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz

03-Nov-22 IE Dublin - Academy *SOLD OUT

04-Nov-22 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

05-Nov-22 UK London - Electric Brixton

06-Nov-22 BE Antwerp - Trix

08-Nov-22 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini

09-Nov-22 ES Madrid - But *new venue

10-Nov-22 PT Porto - Hard Club

11-Nov-22 ES Pamplona - Totem

12-Nov-22 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

14-Nov-22 LU Esch/Alzette - Rockhal

15-Nov-22 FR Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16-Nov-22 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann *new venue

17-Nov-22 DE Berlin - Astra *venue upgrade

19-Nov-22 DE Hamburg - Markthalle

20-Nov-22 NL Haarlem - Patronaat

21-Nov-22 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

