Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have shared an online preview to the October 22 release of their new single, "The River Is Rising."
"This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass, and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks," Slash explains on social media, accompanied by footage from the studio and what appears to be a clip from the video for the single. "We also did the vocals live as well. So, the record just sounds like the band playing the songs we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment. And that's what we were going for."
"This one's pretty much a live record, from my standpoint," adds Kennedy. "You're just trying to document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way."
The forthcoming project will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Living The Dream", which was Slash's fourth solo record and third with his band featuring Kennedy, bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
Earlier this month, Slash closed out an extensive Guns N' Roses US tour with two shows in Hollywood, FL. Check out the preview video here.
