Can't Swim Set The Room Ablaze With Caleb Shomo

Can't Swim have released a wrestling themed music video for their track "Set The Room Ablaze", which features Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo.

The song comes from their brand new album, "Change Of Plans", that is set to be released this Friday, October 22nd. Vocalist Chris LoPorto had this to say about the visual, "The video for 'Set the Room Ablaze' is 100% my favorite Can't Swim video.

"The process was something I never thought we would be able to be a part of. Partnering up with GCW and seeing those guys give their all, blood, sweat, and tears, for a song of ours was something pretty special.

"Jesse Korman, who directed it, had such control and power over the acting, being ringside and seeing how he was able to create and manage the storyline was inspiring and very impressive. I think it perfectly complements the vibe of the song."

Chris said of the song, "'Set the Room Ablaze' is a song I've been trying to write for years. To step away from changing lyrics 100 times, covering my story with metaphors and tricky wordplay, this song is as honest as I can get as a songwriter.

"We basically wrote it remotely and then recorded it for this album. Recently, we were able to get into a room together and play it for the first time. The excitement and energy made me feel like we were a brand new band again, and I can't wait to play it live every night on tour." Watch the video below:

