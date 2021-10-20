Charming Liars Reimagine Sequence 2 Track With 'The After' Video

Charming Liars have reimagined the three songs from their "Sequence 2: The After" EP with a new music video called "The After." The clip was filmed in The Canyon with a full string section and breathes new life into the songs inspired by the loss of a loved one, "The Haunting," "Afterglow," and "Beautiful Roses".
They had this to say, "We've taken the challenge of making videos for entire EP's this year and we're really enjoyed the process. For the official video of The After, we wanted to do something extremely ambitious so we rearranged the 3 songs to perform them with some of the most talented string players in the world!
"Once we'd accepted that idea, we thought about where we'd perform them and we had just watched an incredible 90 minute performance that the dance group RUFUS DU SOL had done in Joshua tree.
"It made us think we could perform in a canyon somewhere and eventually we found the right location . It was quite a task to put this whole thing together but we're extremely happy with the results!"
Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'
Charming Liars Ask 'When Did We?' With New Single
Charming Liars Continue Live Sounds Series With 'Favorite Show'
Charming Liars Streaming New Song 'Pieces'
Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series
Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'
Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video
Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band