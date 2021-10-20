Charming Liars Reimagine Sequence 2 Track With 'The After' Video

Charming Liars have reimagined the three songs from their "Sequence 2: The After" EP with a new music video called "The After." The clip was filmed in The Canyon with a full string section and breathes new life into the songs inspired by the loss of a loved one, "The Haunting," "Afterglow," and "Beautiful Roses".



They had this to say, "We've taken the challenge of making videos for entire EP's this year and we're really enjoyed the process. For the official video of The After, we wanted to do something extremely ambitious so we rearranged the 3 songs to perform them with some of the most talented string players in the world!

"Once we'd accepted that idea, we thought about where we'd perform them and we had just watched an incredible 90 minute performance that the dance group RUFUS DU SOL had done in Joshua tree.

"It made us think we could perform in a canyon somewhere and eventually we found the right location . It was quite a task to put this whole thing together but we're extremely happy with the results!"

