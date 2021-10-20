Dancing On Tables Premiere 'Black' Video

Dancing On Tables have released a music video for the newly remastered version of their single "Black", which will be included on their forthcoming "Play Play Play" EP that is set to be released on October 29th.
The Scottish alt-rockers had this to say, "'Black' is essentially a story about a friend of ours who went through a break up that completely crushed him. They weren't together anymore, but it seemed like his life was more dominated by them than ever.
"The title plays on the mourning aspect of someone post-relationship, going through the different stages of accepting that something is never coming back.
"With the video, we used footage from the last few years to show how we've grown as a band from the time we first released the track. It was important to us that it felt positive, as the person the song was written about has moved on with his life in that time and we wanted the video to reflect that." Watch the video below:
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video
Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band