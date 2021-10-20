VRSTY And Notions Reveal Deliver 'Finesse'

VRSTY have released a lyric video for their new single "Finesse" featuring Notions. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Welcome Home", which is set to hit stores on November 19th.

Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about working with Notions, "Over the years, I watched him develop into this incredible artist and I always told myself, 'The day I get to do a full length, he Absolutely needs to be on it' And here we are. I clearly couldn't have chosen a better artist to feature on this song."

He said of the track, "'Finesse' was a fun process. I think I wrote this song about two years ago and re-wrote it about three more times before scrapping it. Something always brought me back to it, though, and it was worth it, since it ended up making the record.

"The song itself is about finding all of my heartaches and faults to be a blessing in disguise. Sure, everything hurts at the time, but it has all made me stronger. It has also made me a little crazier. Crazy is good, though." Watch the lyric video below:

