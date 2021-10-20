VRSTY And Notions Reveal Deliver 'Finesse'

VRSTY have released a lyric video for their new single "Finesse" featuring Notions. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Welcome Home", which is set to hit stores on November 19th.
Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about working with Notions, "Over the years, I watched him develop into this incredible artist and I always told myself, 'The day I get to do a full length, he Absolutely needs to be on it' And here we are. I clearly couldn't have chosen a better artist to feature on this song."
He said of the track, "'Finesse' was a fun process. I think I wrote this song about two years ago and re-wrote it about three more times before scrapping it. Something always brought me back to it, though, and it was worth it, since it ended up making the record.
"The song itself is about finding all of my heartaches and faults to be a blessing in disguise. Sure, everything hurts at the time, but it has all made me stronger. It has also made me a little crazier. Crazy is good, though." Watch the lyric video below:
VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album
VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video
Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band