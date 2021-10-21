Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spoke with Audacy's Nicole Alvarez about his newly released New York Times bestselling memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.
They sent over some highlights from the interview. Challenge of deciding what to write and what not to write, if another book is in his future: "There's so much! I was like 300 pages in and I hadn't even mentioned the Foo Fighters yet. I was like, 'Oh My God!' I've been in this band for 26 years, if I don't write about it my guys are going to kill me."
Music inspiring the chapters: "I would listen to the music that was in those chapters. If I was writing about Scream, I would listen to those old Scream records or listen to the music I was listening to at the time.
"If I was writing about Led Zeppelin, I would go back to those records. I kind of had my own playlist as I was writing...Really, those songs and that sound would trigger a deeper memory where I could write in detail, like more focused detail, if I hear those songs playing while I'm writing." Check out the full interview here or stream below:
Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List
Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour
Dave Grohl Previews New Memoir The Storyteller
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival
Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV
Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir
Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming
Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'
Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP