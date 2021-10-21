John Mayall And Mike Campbell Deliver 'Chills And Thrills'

British Blues legend John Mayall has released his brand new single "Chills and Thrills", featuring Mike Campbell. The track comes from his forthcoming album, "The Sun Is Shining Down".
The new album will be released by Forty Below Records on January 28, 2022 and features a wealth of special guests including the aforementioned Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers, as well as Marcus King, Americana icon Buddy Miller, Scarlet Rivera of Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Review, Chicago blues guitar mainstay Melvin Taylor and Hawaiian ukulele star Jake Shimabukuro.
"The Sun Is Shining Down" was produced by Eric Corne and also features Mayall's longtime Chicago rhythm section of Greg Rzab on bass guitar and Jay Davenport on drums with Carolyn Wonderland on guitar.
Mayall had this to say, "I couldn't be happier with the new record. I can't wait to share it with my fans. Each of these special guests brings something unique to the album, and our team works so well together. I think you can hear that chemistry in the music." Stream "Chills And Thrills" below:
