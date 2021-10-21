Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Unleash The Archers have announced that they will be returning to North America this winter for the second leg of The Abyss Strikes Back Tour, which will feature support from Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms.
Frontwoman Brittney Slayes had this to say, "What if we had some good news for a change? ;) When life gives you lemons, make lemonade... So this is us making some lemonade! As you might know, we recently had to cancel our European tour, but we have been working our butts off this last week to do a quick scheduling of dates in the U.S. for this December.
"To start, we are going to replace the five shows that were cancelled in September (Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Rochester) and are super excited to add some additional dates in Canada and the surrounding U.S. as well.
"Again, we are so sorry to everyone in Europe that we are going to be missing, but hopefully everyone who had a show cancelled on them earlier this year in the U.S. will get a chance to come rock out with us before the year is over! Also, Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms are on board again so that's some great news too ;) See you all in December!"
See the dates below:
12/8: Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
12/9: Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
12/10: Joliet, IL - The Forge
12/11: Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
12/12: Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
12/13: Cleveland, OH - Odeon Concert Club
12/14: Reading, PA - Reverb
12/15: Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
12/16: Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
12/17: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
12/18: Montreal, QC - L'Astral
12/19: Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
12/20: Toronto, ON - The Opera House
