As Within, So Without Share 'My Revelation' Video

Westchester County, NY metalcore 4-piece As Within, So Without have just released a music video for their brand new single, "My Revelation".

They had this to say, '"My Revelation" is about breaking off a relationship in your life that has a negative effect on you. This song is very personal for most of us in this band as we were sort of dealing with similar situations whether with family or a significant other.

"The lyrics in this song do pull at the heartstrings while also trying to see the positives to cutting off negative and toxic people from your life. This song can be heavy, fast-paced, technical, and melodic all at the same time and is a good representation of what is yet to come."' Watch the video below:

