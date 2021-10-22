Westchester County, NY metalcore 4-piece As Within, So Without have just released a music video for their brand new single, "My Revelation".
They had this to say, '"My Revelation" is about breaking off a relationship in your life that has a negative effect on you. This song is very personal for most of us in this band as we were sort of dealing with similar situations whether with family or a significant other.
"The lyrics in this song do pull at the heartstrings while also trying to see the positives to cutting off negative and toxic people from your life. This song can be heavy, fast-paced, technical, and melodic all at the same time and is a good representation of what is yet to come."' Watch the video below:
Singled Out: As Within, So Without's Alone
Singled Out: As Within, So Without
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December
David Bowie Estate Launching Bowie 75 Birthday Celebrations
As Within, So Without Share 'My Revelation' Video
Singled Out: Claudia Combs Carty's Every Single Time
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video