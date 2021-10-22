.

Every Time I Die Unleash 'Thing With Feathers' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2021

Every Time I Die have released a music video for their track "Thing With Feathers" to celebrate the release of their brand new stuido album "Radical."

The new video was directed by Brandon Dermer (White Reaper, Panic! At The Disco, Diplo) and it depicts the "disappearance of frontman Keith Buckley and an epic performance from the band among the Los Angeles skyline."

Keith had this to say about the album, "I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences.

"The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record." Watch the video below:

