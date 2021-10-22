Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December

Green Day have announced that they will be releasing their "The BBC Sessions" live album on December 10, 2021, marking the first time that these recordings have been mastered for official release.

The 16-track collection will include four of the band's performances captured at BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001. Warner Records sent over these details:

Four months after dropping Dookie upon an unsuspecting world, Green Day entered the hallowed halls of BBC's Maida Vale Studios on June 8, 1994 and ripped through a raucous and raw four-song set: "She," "When I Come Around," "Basket Case," and "2000 Light Years." It captured the band on the precipice of their worldwide explosion. That day, they even took advantage of the free studio time-much like forbearers in the seventies and eighties-and even discovered the title of Insomniac's eventual opener in the loo, "Armatage Shanks." They returned to the BBC during 1996 in support of that album, turning up with "Brain stew/Jaded"and "Walking Contradictions." Two years later, they snuck an F-bomb into a hyper-charged "Nice Guys Finish Last" in the midst of the Nimrod era. Finally, they capped off summer 2001 with four Warning anthems such as "Church On Sunday." It's all on The BBC Sessions.



The BBC Sessions will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. It's complete with liner notes by Steve Lamacq Host of Radio 1's legendary Evening Show (who was there at each session!).

TRACKLISTING

She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)Hitchin' A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Related Stories

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video

Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced

Green Day Launch Virtual Oakland Coffee House

Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary

Green Day Release 'Here Comes The Shock' Video

Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Green Day To Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

News > Green Day