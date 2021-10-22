.

L.A. Guns Release 'Get Along' Video

10-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(Freeman) L.A. Guns have released a music video for their brand new single "Get Along". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Checkered Past", which will be hitting stores on November 12th.

We were sent the following details about the new album: Written and recorded during late 2020 and early 2021, "Checkered Past" sees Tracii Guns, Phil Lewis, and company continuing with the darker lyrical tone of the preceding studio albums, "The Devil You Know" and "The Missing Peace", while incorporating their classic rock influences into the mix. Heavier songs are mixed with bluesier, boogie inducing tracks and dark, introspective ballads, often harkening back to the first three albums the band made, but also pushing the band forward. When fans absorb the album as a whole, they'll see that the tracklisting is divided up into 'sets' or 'suites', where a sonic style is explored across multiple songs before moving on to the next, making for a remarkable listening experience.

Feeling inspired and excited like they did when they first started out, but with many years of wisdom and experience under their belts, and most importantly, a renewed and stronger creative and personal relationship, Guns and Lewis are maintaining a creative peak that started with "The Missing Peace". "Checkered Past" shows a band invigorated and ready to bash you over the head, as well as "wow" you with some epic, slower songs, and even make you dance a bit to some rock 'n roll.

Related Stories


L.A. Guns Release 'Get Along' Video

L.A. Guns Stream 'Knock Me Down' and Announce Album

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup

L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'

L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event

L.A. Guns Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Let You Down'

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

News > L.A. Guns

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more

Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer To Coming

Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video And Announces Album

Slipknot To Do Debut Livestream From Knotfest Los Angeles

System Of A Down Postpone Shows After Serj Tests Positive For Covid-19

Train Release New Christmas Song And Pat Starring In Movie

Blackmore's Night Expand Christmas Album For 2 Disc Reissue

Every Time I Die Unleash 'Thing With Feathers' Video

L.A. Guns Release 'Get Along' Video