Singled Out: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes' Go Get A Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes just released their new album, "Sticky", and to celebrate we asked co-founder Dean Richardson (who produced the album) to tell us about the track "Go Get A Tattoo". Here is the story:

Our lead single on our records always seems to fall out of nowhere in about 30 minutes. We can spend any length of time on a song, from a few hours to days and days over a long period. Just writing them. But I remember "Crowbar" coming together in no time, and then the same with "Tattoo."

We were in a cabin in the woods. I think by this time we had maybe half the record, and the verse riff and bass line came first. Then the chorus. Then, I had the acoustic out recording that middle-8. Frank was laying on the sofa behind me writing lyrics and the whole song came really quickly.

After that, we sat on it for a while and spent some time working out how to deliver it. It's a pop song somewhere underneath the distorted guitars and drums, but we always want to produce our music in a way that excites us ... which means it can't get too smooth.

For a while we weren't sure if it was right for us or the record. Then, we hit up Lynks and sent them a version without the second verse vocals and they added their parts and it finished the whole track for us. It really feels like the tune has a life of its own now, I hear it on the radio, in shops and in the background of TikToks and half the time I forget it's ours. It's going to be fun to see how far it goes.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

