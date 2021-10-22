Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video And Announces Album

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a music video for their brand new song "The River Is Rising," the lead single from their forthcoming album.
The group's fourth studio album, appropriately entitled "4", is set to be released on February 11th. Slash had this to say about the new single, "There's two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before.
"'The River is Rising' was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked. It's the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement.
"Then when we were over at RCA, Dave Cobb suggested we do it right after the breakdown. So, we went straight into the fast part, and I just started doing the guitar solo over it. It was one of those things where we were jamming around, trying to fish out the arrangement, and it just happened."
Frontman Myles Kennedy added, "The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it's an important track." Watch the video below:
Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'
Epiphone Launches The Slash Collection
Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety
Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions
Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown
Five Finger Death Punch Star To Appear On Slash Bassist's Series
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer To Coming
Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video And Announces Album
Slipknot To Do Debut Livestream From Knotfest Los Angeles
System Of A Down Postpone Shows After Serj Tests Positive For Covid-19
Train Release New Christmas Song And Pat Starring In Movie
Blackmore's Night Expand Christmas Album For 2 Disc Reissue
Every Time I Die Unleash 'Thing With Feathers' Video
L.A. Guns Release 'Get Along' Video