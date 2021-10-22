.

System Of A Down Postpone Shows After Serj Tests Positive For Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2021

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for Covid-19, which has caused the band to postpone their concerts this weekend in Los Angeles until next February.

The shows at the Banc of California Stadium, which are scheduled to also feature Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles, have now been moved to February 4th and 5th of next year. The event photo shared via Facebook for the new shows only includes System Of A Down at press time.

The band had this to say, "It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4th and 5th, 2022. Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for Covid.

"We're sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you. However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refund availability will be sent to all ticket buyers via email."

