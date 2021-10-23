Slash Announces North American Headline Tour

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirator have announced early 2021 North American headline tour that they will be launching to promote their forthcoming album "4".

The band will be releasing the new record on February 11th and the supporting tour is scheduled to kick off on February 8th in Portland, OR at the Roseland Theater.

The trek will run until March 26th, where it is set to wrap up at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00AM local time on Friday, October 29 at Slashonline.com. See the dates below:

02/08 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

02/09 - Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

02/11 - Cache Creek Casino Resort Brooks, CA

02/12 - The Warfield San Francisco, CA

02/15 - Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

02/16 - Harrah's Resort Southern CA Valley Center CA

02/18 - YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA

02/19 - Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

02/22 - Delta Hall Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT

02/23 - Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

02/25 - Arvest Bank Theatre The Midland Kansas City, MO

02/26 - Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Showroom Prior Lake, MN

02/28 - Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

03/02 - Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

03/04 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, CAN

03/05 - The Vine at Del Lago Waterloo, NY

03/07 - House of Blues Boston, MA

03/09 - The Fillmore Silver Springs, MD

03/11 - Tropicana Atlantic City, NJ

03/12 - Beacon Theatre New York, NY

03/14 - Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA

03/16 - Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

03/18 - Coca Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

03/19 - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

03/21 - The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

03/23 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

03/25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

03/26 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

