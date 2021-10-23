Slash Announces North American Headline Tour

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirator have announced early 2021 North American headline tour that they will be launching to promote their forthcoming album "4".
The band will be releasing the new record on February 11th and the supporting tour is scheduled to kick off on February 8th in Portland, OR at the Roseland Theater.
The trek will run until March 26th, where it is set to wrap up at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00AM local time on Friday, October 29 at Slashonline.com. See the dates below:
02/08 Roseland Theater Portland, OR
02/09 - Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
02/11 - Cache Creek Casino Resort Brooks, CA
02/12 - The Warfield San Francisco, CA
02/15 - Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
02/16 - Harrah's Resort Southern CA Valley Center CA
02/18 - YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA
02/19 - Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV
02/22 - Delta Hall Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
02/23 - Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
02/25 - Arvest Bank Theatre The Midland Kansas City, MO
02/26 - Mystic Lake Casino Mystic Showroom Prior Lake, MN
02/28 - Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI
03/02 - Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
03/04 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, CAN
03/05 - The Vine at Del Lago Waterloo, NY
03/07 - House of Blues Boston, MA
03/09 - The Fillmore Silver Springs, MD
03/11 - Tropicana Atlantic City, NJ
03/12 - Beacon Theatre New York, NY
03/14 - Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
03/16 - Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN
03/18 - Coca Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
03/19 - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
03/21 - The Fillmore Charlotte, NC
03/23 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC
03/25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
03/26 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL
Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video And Announces Album
Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'
Epiphone Launches The Slash Collection
Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety
Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions
Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown
Five Finger Death Punch Star To Appear On Slash Bassist's Series
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour
Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions
NEEDTOBREATHE Preview Into The Mystery Big Screen Event
Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him
Fuel Take To NYC Rooftop For 'Landslide' Video
Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora
The Cribs Share Two New Songs From Sonic Blew Singles Club
Ghost Offshoot Priest Ink Deal For New Album