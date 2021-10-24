Epiphone Release B.B. King Lucille Guitar

(Prime PR Group) Epiphone has released the B.B. King signature guitar, a perfect replica of his Lucille, to pay homage to the legendary career of one of music's greatest pioneers.

Based on the famously named guitars of blues legend B.B. King, the Epiphone B.B. King Lucille in Ebony was inspired by the various Gibson ES models he played over the years--all of which were named Lucille.



"We are honored to celebrate the life and spirit of B.B. King with this very special addition to Epiphone's Artist Collection," says Mat Koehler, Head of Product Development, Gibson Brands. "This Inspired by Gibson Lucille captures the legendary look, feel and tone of Lucille with all the classic appointments including the 6-position Varitone switch for ultimate versatility."



"It has been a pleasure working with the Gibson team in developing a new line of B.B. King Signature Lucille guitars," says Vassal Benford, CEO and Chairman, B.B. King Music Company). "I am especially proud of the new Epiphone guitar and delivering a true work of art that will be broadly accessible, awakening B.B. King's life and legacy to new artists. Gibson is a tremendous partner and they have demonstrated a sincere alignment with our mission to not only preserve the legacy of B.B. King, but to continue to grow his brand and expose a new generation of artists and fans to his music." Check out a promo video below:

