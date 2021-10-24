Tom Walker And Masked Wolf Reveal 'Something Beautiful'

BRIT Award winner Tom Walker has released a Anastasia Delmark directed video for his new collaboration with Australian rapper Masked Wolf called "Something Beautiful".
Tom had this to say about the new clip that was filmed in Los Angeles, "After the past two years being stuck at home, it was amazing to get the chance to go to LA to shoot this video with Masked Wolf.
"It's come out as one of my favorite videos and we had so much fun working with Anastasia. She is an incredible director and her vision and narrative really brought this video to life." Watch the video below:
