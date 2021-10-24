Whitesnake Share HD 'Don't Fade Away' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are sharing an upgraded 2021 HD video version of "Don't Fade Away", a track from the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart."
Due October 29, the reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale, while the set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.
A 2CD Deluxe Edition delivers the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered; a 2LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl features the newly remixed album; and, a single-disc version offers the newly-remixed album; in addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.
Although "Restless Heart" was never originally released in the US, the project did reach the Top 10 in Sweden, Finland and Japan, and was a Top 40 set in Coverdale's native UK. Watch the video here.
Whitesnake Share 'Restless Heart' HD Video
Whitesnake Go HD With 2021 Version of 'Too Many Tears' Video
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Whitesnake Stream 'All In The Name Of Love' 2021 Remix
Whitesnake Announce Restless Heart 25th Anniversary Reissues
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour
Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video
Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music
Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video
KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo
Jay & The Americans' Jay Black Dead At 82
John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns
Queen Lookback At Highlander For The Greatest
Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour