.

Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Keavin Wiggins | 10-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be playing a special shows at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on November 3rd, a head of their Knotfest appearance.

Tickets for the club show will be going on sale today, October 25th, at 12:00PM Pacific Time. This news follows the recently release of the band's new single, "DiE4u," which was accompanied by a music video shot in Keiv and directed by frontman Oli Sykes.

Oli had this to say about the track, “‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important.

"The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself.

"It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Bring Me The Horizon 'DiE4u' With New Single And Video

Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single and Video 'Obey'

Bring Me The Horizon Share New Song 'Parasite Eve'

Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Forest Whitaker For New Video

News > Bring Me The Horizon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest

Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Pathology Share 'Dirge For The Infected'

Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off

Thomas Crane Returns to Music With 'Monsters Walk Among Us'