.

Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party

Michael Angulia | 10-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

Insane Clown Posse have announced that they will be holding a special hometown album release party in their native Detroit on October 30th.

The event will be celebrating the release of their new album, "Yum Yum Bedlam," which is set to hit stores on Halloween (October 31st. The band also released a video for the record's new single "Wretched".

ICP's official record release party will be taking place on Saturday, October 30 at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit, with festivities kicking off at 8pm ET and tickets are extremely limited to just 665 guests.

The next day, their 27th Annual Hallowicked Clown Show will be heading back to its birthplace, The Majestic Theater in downtown Detroit, the same venue as the release party. Watch the new video below:

Related Stories


Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party

News > Insane Clown Posse

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest

Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Pathology Share 'Dirge For The Infected'

Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off

Thomas Crane Returns to Music With 'Monsters Walk Among Us'