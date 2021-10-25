Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming

Fantoons have announced a November 9th release dates for "Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone", a colorful counting book inspired by the legendary founding member of The Ramones. We were sent the following details:

Featuring an introduction by Linda Ramone, this entertaining primer for toddlers is a perfect way to incorporate some of Johnny's favorite things and introduce the little ones to their numbers. The colorful collection of counting is available for preorder now, and all the best bookstores with a list price of $11.99. For more information, please visit Fantoons.tv.

Linda had this to say, "When kids hear Johnny Ramone's guitar, it makes them happy, they just get up and dance, no matter what age! So, what could be better than learning to count with Johnny Ramone? Right!? It's all about building the next generation of punk rockers."

Teach your little ones how to count-and introduce them to Johnny Ramone-with this colorful counting book inspired by the legendary founding member of The Ramones!

An official Johnny Ramone book, inspired by some of Johnny's favorite things: Baseball, cartoons, movies, sci-fi and so much more! This fun children's counting book combines punk rock themes with educational resources to provide fun for both parent and child. It even includes an introduction by Linda Ramone!

Each page is filled with vibrant, attention-grabbing illustrations that take kids on a journey where they can join Johnny in outer space, help him pick out punk clothes for an upcoming show, make friends with monsters, and explore New York City with his wife, Linda.

Both counting book and punk rock collector's item, this book is the perfect addition to your family's collection of Ramones musical history! It's available for preorder here (paid link).

