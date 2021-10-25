.

Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Band photo courtesy Adrenaline

The McDonald's themed Black Sabbath tribute extravaganza Mac Sabbath have announced special Los Angeles show next month, and have revealed that their Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour has been postponed.

The band will be taking the stage at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 5th. They had this to say, "Due to global circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you: this year's Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour will be postponed.

"The instability zone is in full effect. An error has been created in the time space continuum and the gang has already leaped to 2022. We hope you can join them soon where everyone can achieve safety, happiness and hunger quenching satisfaction.

"Please hold onto your tickets while we recalibrate the tour over the next couple of weeks. If there are any changes or info specific to your city, the ticket provider will make contact with you once things are in place.

"2022 dates to be announced soon. More will be added all the time as we play ketchup."

Related Stories


Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

News > Mac Sabbath

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show

Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest

Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Pathology Share 'Dirge For The Infected'

Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off

Thomas Crane Returns to Music With 'Monsters Walk Among Us'