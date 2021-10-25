Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour

The McDonald's themed Black Sabbath tribute extravaganza Mac Sabbath have announced special Los Angeles show next month, and have revealed that their Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour has been postponed.
The band will be taking the stage at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 5th. They had this to say, "Due to global circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you: this year's Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour will be postponed.
"The instability zone is in full effect. An error has been created in the time space continuum and the gang has already leaped to 2022. We hope you can join them soon where everyone can achieve safety, happiness and hunger quenching satisfaction.
"Please hold onto your tickets while we recalibrate the tour over the next couple of weeks. If there are any changes or info specific to your city, the ticket provider will make contact with you once things are in place.
"2022 dates to be announced soon. More will be added all the time as we play ketchup."
