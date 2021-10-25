Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates

Metallica have announced the rescheduled dates for their previously postponed South American tour, which will now be taking place in the spring of 2022.

The new trek is set to kick off in Santiago, Chile at Estadio Nacional on April 27th and will wrap up on May 12th at Estadio Do Mineirao in Belo Hornizonte, Brazil.

The band had this to say, "As the saying goes, the third time is the charm, and we're excited to be in this space today to announce the re-rescheduled South American tour dates! For those of you who have hung in there with us over the last 18 months since the original shows were supposed to happen, thank you for your tremendous patience! We truly cannot wait to finally visit South America for the first time in almost five years in April/May of 2022 as we head back for the originally planned six headlining shows, including two Brazilian cities we have never played in: Belo Horizonte and Curitiba. Still on board for the ride to open the show are our friends in Greta Van Fleet.

"Hang on to your tickets from those originally scheduled shows way back in April of 2020, as they will be honored for the new dates. Where applicable, refund information is below; we encourage you to visit the website or location where you purchased your tickets for additional details should you be unable to join us in the spring of 2022. Please note that the Buenos Aires show is back to the original location of Campo Argentino de Polo, and tickets are still available for most shows.

"We wish you, your families, and your loved ones good health as we turn the page to the next chapter of this difficult time. We cannot wait to spend time in person with our extended Metallica family next year!"

April 27 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional - Show Info

April 30* - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Campo Argentino de Polo - Show Info

May 5 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Estacionamento da Fiergs - Show Info

May 7 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estadio Couto Pereira - Show Info

May 10 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estadio do Morumbi - Show Info

May 12 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Estadio do Mineirao - Show Info

*Additional tickets available November 8, 2021

Refund details

CHILE: All tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new show date. If you cannot attend the new date and require a refund, please visit puntoticket.com.

BRAZIL: All tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new show dates. If you have any questions about ticketing, please contact eventim.com.br.

ARGENTINA: All tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new show date and venue. For those who require a refund, please visit allaccess.com.ar for complete details and instructions.

Related Stories

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics Performances From Aftershock

Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life

News > Metallica