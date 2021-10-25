.

Midlake Return With First New Music In Eight Years

Keavin Wiggins | 10-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

Midlake have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Meanwhile...". The track is the first taste of the band's first new studio album in eight years.

The group's forthcoming album, entitled "For The Sake Of Bethel Woods", will be released on March 18th, 2022 and is the follow up to their 2013 studio effort, "Antiphon".

Frontman Eric Pulido had this to say, "'Meanwhile...' is a song referencing the time in between what transpired leading up to our hiatus in '14, and what inspired us to reconvene in '20,.

"The former being an unhealthy and unsustainable place that called for pause and the latter a serendipitous visit from Jesse's late father (Dave Chandler, depicted on the album cover) in a dream encouraging him to reunite with the band.

"Everyone had their respective experience during the uncertain time apart culminating in a confident and celebratory return to form." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Midlake Return With First New Music In Eight Years

News > Midlake

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities

The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters

Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'

Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming

Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week

Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates

Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video