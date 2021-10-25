Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share 'Song Of The Seasons' Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are sharing a music video for "Song Of The Seasons", a track from the newly-announced forthcoming album, "Barn."

The lead single from the project was "written about a year ago in Canada", revealed Young recently. Due December 10, the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado" was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.

Joining Young in the band's lineup are original bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina alongside returning member and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren in place of retired guitarist Frank Sampedro. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

