.

Ashley McBryde Expands This Town Talks Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Ashley McBryde has announced that she has added 18 additional dates to her This Town Talks Tour that will feature support from Ashland Craft.

The new dates begin on January 27th at the The NorVa in Norfolk, Va and run until April 9th where she will wrap things up at The Admiral in Omaha, Nebraska.

The upcoming previously announced dates will begin November 12 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA and include Priscilla Block as support until the January 8th stop at The National in Richmond, VA, with Ashland Craft taking over the opening spot beginning in Grand Rapids. See the dates below:

This Town Talks Tour Dates


November 12 The Eastern Atlanta, Ga.
November 13 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, Tenn.
November 14 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, N.C.
December 8 The Vic Chicago, Ill.
December 10 The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minn.
December 11 Mississippi Moon Bar Dubuque, Iowa
December 12 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, Ind.
January 6 Brown Theatre Louisville, Ky.
January 7 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, Pa.
January 8 The National Richmond, Va.
January 13 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, Mich.
January 14 The Fillmore Detroit, Mich.
January 15 Agora Theater Cleveland, Ohio
January 27 The NorVa Norfolk, Va.
January 28 The Carolina Theatre Durham, N.C.
January 29 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, S.C.
February 10 The Bluestone Columbus, Ohio
February 11 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, Tenn.
February 12 Iron City Birmingham, Ala.
February 17 The Moon Tallahassee, Fla.
February 18 The Senate Columbia, S.C.
February 19 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, Ky.
February 24 Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, Iowa
February 25 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, Wis.
February 26 The Clyde Theater Fort Wayne, Ind.
March 24 Uptown Theater Kansas City, Mo.
March 25 Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, Iowa
March 26 Boondocks Springfield, Ill.
April 7 JJ's Live Fayetteville, Ark.
April 8 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, Kan.
April 9 The Admiral Omaha, Neb.

Related Stories


Ashley McBryde Expands This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde Shares 'First Thing I Reach For - Live'

Ashley McBryde Announces Debut Album 'Girl Going Nowhere'

News > Ashley McBryde

advertisement
Day In Rock

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched

Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'

Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show

Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction