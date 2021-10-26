Ashley McBryde Expands This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde has announced that she has added 18 additional dates to her This Town Talks Tour that will feature support from Ashland Craft.

The new dates begin on January 27th at the The NorVa in Norfolk, Va and run until April 9th where she will wrap things up at The Admiral in Omaha, Nebraska.

The upcoming previously announced dates will begin November 12 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA and include Priscilla Block as support until the January 8th stop at The National in Richmond, VA, with Ashland Craft taking over the opening spot beginning in Grand Rapids. See the dates below:

This Town Talks Tour Dates

November 12 The Eastern Atlanta, Ga.November 13 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, Tenn.November 14 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, N.C.December 8 The Vic Chicago, Ill.December 10 The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minn.December 11 Mississippi Moon Bar Dubuque, IowaDecember 12 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, Ind.January 6 Brown Theatre Louisville, Ky.January 7 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, Pa.January 8 The National Richmond, Va.January 13 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, Mich.January 14 The Fillmore Detroit, Mich.January 15 Agora Theater Cleveland, OhioJanuary 27 The NorVa Norfolk, Va.January 28 The Carolina Theatre Durham, N.C.January 29 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, S.C.February 10 The Bluestone Columbus, OhioFebruary 11 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, Tenn.February 12 Iron City Birmingham, Ala.February 17 The Moon Tallahassee, Fla.February 18 The Senate Columbia, S.C.February 19 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, Ky.February 24 Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IowaFebruary 25 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, Wis.February 26 The Clyde Theater Fort Wayne, Ind.March 24 Uptown Theater Kansas City, Mo.March 25 Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, IowaMarch 26 Boondocks Springfield, Ill.April 7 JJ's Live Fayetteville, Ark.April 8 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, Kan.April 9 The Admiral Omaha, Neb.

