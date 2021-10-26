Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have launched a 50th anniversary video series focused on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV." The first episode in the series features the set's lead single, "Black Dog."
The song's title was inspired by a huge, nameless black Labrador Retriever that wandered around the band's recording sessions at Headley Grange, a mansion in Hampshire, England.
Released almost a month after the album's arrival, "Black Dog" was a Top 10 track in several countries while peaking at No. 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
One of the best-selling records in music history, the project - which features eight instant classics from start to finish, including "Rock And Roll", "Misty Mountain Hop" and "Stairway To Heaven" - went on to sell more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 23 million in the US alone.
Stream the episode here.
