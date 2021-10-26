Light Grey Ask 'Are You Even Real' With New EP

Irish pop-punkers Light Grey will be self-releasing their brand new EP, entitled "Are You Even Real" this Friday, October 29th as they continue their mission to represent rock music in homeland.
They said of the EP, "The main theme behind the EP is the complexities of a friendship gone sour, it's about coming to the realization that the friends you had were never really there for you in the first place. This is why we gave it the title 'Are You Even Real'.
"Because of the worldwide lockdowns over the past year or so, people are reassessing who their real friends are. This EP is a supplement to the pain of moving on from the toxic people in your life".
Light Grey also hopes that the effort will help them with their mission statement, "Walk through any Irish city street and you'll see there's no shortage of alt kids or punks in Ireland, to the point that it's shocking to not find modern pop punk bands here.
"Our fans exist here, they just need to find us. Irish music goes beyond slow ballads and top 40 pop songs, and we're here to prove it. Ireland is great for a lot of things and our new pop punk scene can be one of them."
Get a taste of the new EP with the recently released video for the song "PRBLM" below:
Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched
Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'
Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show
Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour
Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'
The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction