Orphaned Land Announce 30th Anniversary Box Set

Orphaned Land have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition 30th anniversary 8-disc CD box set called "30 Years Of Oriental Metal" on December 10th.
The set will feature 6 full-length albums and two CDs featuring a bonus song collection from the past 30 years. The box also contains an extended 112-page booklet with special liner notes for each album from frontman Kobi Farhi.
He had this to say, "Wow....it's unbelievable 30 years have gone already! Looking back, we feel so proud we succeeded to extend the metal scene from the well-known American, South American, European & Scandinavian scenes, we made it wider when we started the 'Oriental Metal' genre and introduced metal from the Middle East to the world, since 1991. Cheers for the next 30 years". Fans can preorder the set here.
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched
Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'
Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show
Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour
Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'
The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction