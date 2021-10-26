.

Orphaned Land Announce 30th Anniversary Box Set

Michael Angulia | 10-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

Orphaned Land have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition 30th anniversary 8-disc CD box set called "30 Years Of Oriental Metal" on December 10th.

The set will feature 6 full-length albums and two CDs featuring a bonus song collection from the past 30 years. The box also contains an extended 112-page booklet with special liner notes for each album from frontman Kobi Farhi.

He had this to say, "Wow....it's unbelievable 30 years have gone already! Looking back, we feel so proud we succeeded to extend the metal scene from the well-known American, South American, European & Scandinavian scenes, we made it wider when we started the 'Oriental Metal' genre and introduced metal from the Middle East to the world, since 1991. Cheers for the next 30 years". Fans can preorder the set here.

Related Stories


Orphaned Land Announce 30th Anniversary Box Set

News > Orphaned Land

advertisement
Day In Rock

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched

Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'

Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show

Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction