Singled Out: Devoid's Lonely Eye Movement

French melodic metal band Devoid recently released their new album "Lonely Eye Movement", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Shad Mae to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:
Depression is a killer, a monster, a beast, that hides in the dark to catch you without warning. The weird thing about it, if you know, where to look for it or if you do listen closely, you'd probably never find out about, who is struggling with it. Those, that have to deal with it on a daily basis, find ways to hide it, which in return only makes it even harder to bear.
Unfortunately, I had to experience many forms of depression from many friends and relatives over the last couple years. It is a constant struggle for those, having to deal with it. It is a tears and drama underneath a grin an smile; it is doubting and criticizing oneself with every step you do. People that don't experience this first hand, don't even get the difference between sadness and depression. Sadness, at least most of the time, has a reason, depression goes way deeper and follows you around everywhere.
When we started writing the material for the second album, very early on, I had the title in mind, and needed a song, which was heavy in a literal way, but with a more like happy vibe here and there, representing what lies inside oneself, and what is shown on the outside.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
