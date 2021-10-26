Venom Prison Announce New Album 'Erebos'

Venom Prison have set a February 4, 2022 release date for their new studio album, "Erebos" and have shared the Eliran Kantor created cover art for the record.
The band had this to say, "Being able to work with our dear friend Eliran on another piece of art for Venom PRISON has been exciting as always. Kantor knows the band perfectly well to capture our music and poetry into a visual masterpiece every single time.
"'Erebos' was a personal one for both Eliran Kantor and ourselves. This artwork captures the moment a young person dies inside as they are surrounded by horror. In the moment their innocence is lost and desensitisation will from now on fuel the repetition of the cycle of violence in their life. This is 'Erebos' the one born from chaos."
