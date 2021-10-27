David Bowie Revisits Hours Album In Brilliant Adventure Box Set Preview

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are revisiting the late rocker's 1999 album, "hours...", ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming box set, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)."

Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing how he wrote and produced the project, and watch upgraded videos for two of the record's singles: "Thursday's Child" and "Survive."

"hours..." has been remastered for the 2021 package, which will be available in 11CD or 18LP editions and also include newly remastered versions of 1993's "Black Tie White Noise" and "The Buddha of Suburbia", 1995's "1. Outside" and 1997's "Earthling" along with the expanded live record, "BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27,2000", the non-album / alternative version / B-sides and soundtrack music compilation "Re:Call 5", and the previously unreleased "Toy."

Due November 26, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" is the fifth in a series of box sets highlighting specific eras from the singer's career; it follows "David Bowie 1: Five Years (1969 - 1973)", "David Bowie 2: Who Can I Be Now? (1974 - 1976)", "David Bowie 3: A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)" and "David Bowie 4: Loving The Alien (1983-1988)." It can be preordered here (paid link).

This week, Bowie's estate launched two immersive pop-ups in New York and London as part of a year-long celebration marking the late singer's upcoming 75th birthday. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

