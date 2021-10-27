Miranda Lambert Inducted Into The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

(Sony Music Nashville) Miranda Lambert was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Tuesday (October 26th) in Fort Worth, Texas, as she celebrates the release of her new single "If I Was A Cowboy".

Established in 1975, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.

This latest accolade adds to the more than 70 prestigious awards and honors Lambert has earned during her decades-long career. The native Texan began her musical journey playing talent shows, bars and honky tonks around the state, going on to become "the most riveting country star of her generation" (NPR), releasing seven No. 1 albums and seven No. 1 radio singles, selling countless tickets, and earning dozens of sales certifications.

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates

Elle King and Miranda Lambert Go 80s For 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video

Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'

Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs

News > Miranda Lambert