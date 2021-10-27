Miranda Lambert Inducted Into The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

(Sony Music Nashville) Miranda Lambert was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Tuesday (October 26th) in Fort Worth, Texas, as she celebrates the release of her new single "If I Was A Cowboy".
Established in 1975, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.
This latest accolade adds to the more than 70 prestigious awards and honors Lambert has earned during her decades-long career. The native Texan began her musical journey playing talent shows, bars and honky tonks around the state, going on to become "the most riveting country star of her generation" (NPR), releasing seven No. 1 albums and seven No. 1 radio singles, selling countless tickets, and earning dozens of sales certifications.
Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video
Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates
Elle King and Miranda Lambert Go 80s For 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'
Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates
Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video
Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour
Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'
Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary
Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour
'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming
Underoath Team Up With Ghostemane For 'Cycle'
All That Remains Announce 'The Fall of Ideals' Anniversary Tour
We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour
Singled Out: The Man From Alphabet's Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Herbie Herbert