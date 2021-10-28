Gojira have released an animated music video for their new single "Sphinx." The track comes from the band's new studio album, "Fortitude", which was released at the end of April.
Zev Deans directed an animated the new video that shows the band performing at the "feet of the infamous Egyptian colossus," according to the announcement.
The video comes as the band continue their current U.S. headline tour that is scheduled to wrap up on November 10th in North Charleston, NC. Watch the video below:
Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour
Gojira Get Animated For New Single and Video 'Another World'
Gojira Cancel All 2020 Live Dates
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video
Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'
Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour
Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album
Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video
Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single
Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'