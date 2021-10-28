.

Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

Gojira have released an animated music video for their new single "Sphinx." The track comes from the band's new studio album, "Fortitude", which was released at the end of April.

Zev Deans directed an animated the new video that shows the band performing at the "feet of the infamous Egyptian colossus," according to the announcement.

The video comes as the band continue their current U.S. headline tour that is scheduled to wrap up on November 10th in North Charleston, NC. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video

Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Gojira Get Animated For New Single and Video 'Another World'

Gojira Cancel All 2020 Live Dates

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film

News > Gojira

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video

Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'

Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour

Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album

Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single

Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'