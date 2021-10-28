Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video

Gojira have released an animated music video for their new single "Sphinx." The track comes from the band's new studio album, "Fortitude", which was released at the end of April.

Zev Deans directed an animated the new video that shows the band performing at the "feet of the infamous Egyptian colossus," according to the announcement.

The video comes as the band continue their current U.S. headline tour that is scheduled to wrap up on November 10th in North Charleston, NC. Watch the video below:

