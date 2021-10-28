Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Get Animated With 'Enemy'

Imagine Dragons and J.I.D have shared an animated video for their brand new "Enemy", which will be included in the forthcoming animated series based on the League of Legends Universe, entitled "Arcane".
The song will be included on the show's soundtrack as well. The series was developed and produced by Riot Games and is set to premiere on Netflix on November 6 at 7:00 PM PT.
Dan Reynolds had this to say about the brand new song, "'Enemy' is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself.
"In 'Arcane,' two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division." Watch the animated video below:
