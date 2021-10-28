Singled Out: Kevin Daniel My Oh My Feat. Ashlee Joy Hardee

Kevin Daniel recently released his sophomore album, "Been Here Before" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about his hit duet with Ashlee Joy Hardee from Matrimony ,"My Oh My," and the fun video for the track. Here is the story:

This was a pretty awesome video, start to finish. Ashlee wrote the original chorus to this song and when she sang it to me, I knew it was amazing. We ended up taking a weekend in the East Tennessee mountains to finish it up before recording and finishing at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC.

I think the song is about things seeming fine on the surface, but with a lot of commotion in the water. "I wish I didn't love you, I wish I didn't have to." Relationships can be vulnerable, hurtful, and beautiful things. I wanted to make that apparent in the video. It was actually filmed in my house in Asheville and all the props were bought at Goodwill the day before. The smashing part was obviously the most fun and absolutely covered my house in broken glass. It took like two hours to clean the place before we could move into the next scene. I'm sure when I move out there will be glass everywhere. That baseball bat and seven iron really destroyed the place.

Ashlee and I really had fun with the project and I'm super happy with the way it turned out. I think it works really well with the energy and flow of the song and I think it breathes a whole new life into the tune.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

