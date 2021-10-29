Avatar Deliver 'So Sang The Hollow' Just In Time For Halloween

Avatar are celebrating Halloween with the release of their brand new song "So Sang The Hollow" and announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour.
Vocalist Johannes Eckerstrom had this to say about the new track, "I think the song fits the season. 'So Sang the Hollow' lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce."
He adds, "It also answers the question what Simon and Garfunkel would've sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath." Stream the song and see their reschedule tour dates below:
Avatar Going Hunting Tour Rescheduled U.S. Dates:
1/22 - ShipRocked 2022
1/28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
1/29 - Billing, MT - Pub Station
1/30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
1/31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
2/1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
2/2 - Garden City, IA - Revolution Concert House
Avatar Launching Ages Concert Streaming Series
Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video
AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views
Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album
Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video
Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song
Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'
Cobra Starship Share Lost Track 'Beautiful Life' From 'Hot Mess' Vinyl Reissue
Singled Out: Mason Jennings' On The Brink