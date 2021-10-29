Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'

Frank Turner has unleashed his brand new single "Non Serviam". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "FTHC", which is set to be released on February 11th.
"Non Serviam" is said to be inspired by John Milton's epic poem about the fall of Satan, "Paradise Lost", and is the follow-up to "The Gathering" featuring Jason Isbell and Dom Howard of Muse and "Haven't Been Doing So Well."
Turner had this to say about the new track, "My new record is a punk rock record, and when I say that I'm not kidding. This is the first song from the album, a song about staying true to your artistic ideals, standing firm for the things you believe in." Check it out below:
