Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song

Papa Roach have released a brand new single called "Dying To Believe". The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, which they expect to release next year.

"Dying To Believe" was produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Bullet For My Valentine) and follows the other recent singles from the upcoming album, "Kill The Noise" and "Swerve".

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say about the track, "In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us.

"When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it's a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates

Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video

Papa Roach Hosting Free Livestreaming Event This Week

Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years

Hollywood Undead Recruit Papa Roach And Ice Nine Kills Stars For New Video

Papa Roach Hosting Online 'Infest In Conversation' Event

Papa Roach Release Fan Focused 'Come Around' Video

Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary

Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour

News > Papa Roach