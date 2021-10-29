Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song

Papa Roach have released a brand new single called "Dying To Believe". The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, which they expect to release next year.
"Dying To Believe" was produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Bullet For My Valentine) and follows the other recent singles from the upcoming album, "Kill The Noise" and "Swerve".
Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say about the track, "In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us.
"When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it's a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it." Stream the song below:
