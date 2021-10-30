Green Day Stream 'Basket Case' From BBC Sessions Live Collection

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1994 hit, "Basket Case", from the forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions." Due December 10, "BBC Sessions" presents 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the iconic UK broadcast outlet between 1994 and 2001.
The tune was one of four songs the California band performed during a June 8, 1994 appearance at the legendary Maida Vale Studios, just four months after the release of their third studio album and major label debut, "Dookie."
As the third single from the record, "Basket Case" topped the US Alternative Airplay chart and was a Top 10 hit in the UK and Sweden and a Top 20 track in other countries.
Meanwhile, "Dookie" topped the album charts in several regions and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 while earning Diamond status in the country for sales of more than 10 million copies.
"BBC Sessions" will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. Stream the song here.
Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video
Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced
Green Day Launch Virtual Oakland Coffee House
Green Day Expand 'Insomniac' For 25th Anniversary
Green Day Release 'Here Comes The Shock' Video
Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'
Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween
Led Zeppelin Look Back At 'Rock And Roll'
Singled Out: Supreme Unbeing's Face of Evil
Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 'Badlands' Live Video
Neil Young And Crazy Horse 'Heading West' With New Track
Green Day Stream 'Basket Case' From BBC Sessions Live Collection
Singled Out: Two Eyes Open's Dysphoria