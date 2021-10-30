Neil Young And Crazy Horse 'Heading West' With New Track

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming "Heading West", a new track from their forthcoming album, "Barn." The song follows "Song Of The Seasons" as the second preview to "Barn", which will be released on December 10.
The song tells the story of Young's early years in Ontario, before his parents split up and he and his mother returned to Winnipeg to start over while his older brother, Bob, stayed behind with his father.
"What a great ride with the Horse on this one!" posted Young on his Neil Young Archives site. "Larry Cragg had my guitar sounding so alive... My mom and I travelled across the country together, heading west. She was on her way back home to start over. I was on my way there with her. Here's a song about me and my mom and those 'growing up' times. It's so great to remember her this way!" Stream "Heading West"here.
