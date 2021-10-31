Billy Idol Unplugs For 'Eyes Without A Face'

Billy Idol performs for SiriusXM SiriusXM video capture

(hennemusic) Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens unplugged for an acoustic version of his 1984 hit, "Eyes Without A Face", during an October 29 appearance on SiriusXM's The Spectrum.

Idol delivered the track from his second album, "Rebel Yell", as part of a visit to the station that included a conversation with host David Fricke about his EP, "The Roadside"; the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years was produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and sees him reminiscing about a near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

The singer recently wrapped up a residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16, and has a number of acoustic shows scheduled through the end of 2021. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

