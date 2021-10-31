Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Pandora' Video

'Oh What The Future Holds' album cover art (Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video for their new single "Pandora". The track comes from their forthcoming sixth album, entitled "Oh What The Future Holds", which will be released on January 14th.

The group had this to say about the track, "This is one of our favorite new songs, as it touches on a lot of our influences all at once and represents a collective of our musical tastes.

"Lyrically, it describes the inevitable path to environmental destruction via the mechanisms we've permitted to control society. It's not an unfamiliar topic for FFAA, but an important one nonetheless and one we will continue to write about."

They also stated that the Max Moore directed video, "paints this theme in a symbolic way, with the relationship between the characters acting as a parallel to our relationship with the earth.

"A world driven by extinction only ends in extinction. Thanks for listening." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Fit For An Autopsy Release New Song and Video

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'The Sea of Tragic Beasts' Video

Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Sidelined by Emergency Surgery

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

News > Fit For An Autopsy