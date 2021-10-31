Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Pandora' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video for their new single "Pandora". The track comes from their forthcoming sixth album, entitled "Oh What The Future Holds", which will be released on January 14th.
The group had this to say about the track, "This is one of our favorite new songs, as it touches on a lot of our influences all at once and represents a collective of our musical tastes.
"Lyrically, it describes the inevitable path to environmental destruction via the mechanisms we've permitted to control society. It's not an unfamiliar topic for FFAA, but an important one nonetheless and one we will continue to write about."
They also stated that the Max Moore directed video, "paints this theme in a symbolic way, with the relationship between the characters acting as a parallel to our relationship with the earth.
"A world driven by extinction only ends in extinction. Thanks for listening." Watch the video below:
Fit For An Autopsy Release New Song and Video
Fit For An Autopsy Release 'The Sea of Tragic Beasts' Video
Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour
Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Sidelined by Emergency Surgery
Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled
Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'
Eagles Of Death Metal Share First Track From Christmas EP
The Three Tremors Release 'Crucifier' Video
Comeback Kid Premiere 'Heavy Steps' Video
Crown The Empire Change Things Up With 'Dancing With The Dead'
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Pandora' Video
Imminence Reveal 'Chasing Shadows' Short Film