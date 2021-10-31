KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled

(hennemusic) The upcoming KISS residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, NV has apparently been canceled without an official explanation.
A dozen performances were scheduled to run between December 29 and February 5 as part of the band's multi-year End Of The Road farewell tour. Tickets for the shows have been taken down from the Caesars Entertainment/Ticketmaster link and reps for Zappos Theater have told The Las Vegas-Review Journal that ticket providers will contact purchasers with refund information.
At press time, there has been no official statement from KISS on social media regarding the situation but the Las Vegas dates have been removed from the band's website.
KISS are currently hosting the rescheduled KISS Kruise X aboard the Norwegian Pearl, which set from Miami, FL on October 29 and heads to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras before returning on November 3. Read more here.
