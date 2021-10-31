Led Zeppelin Share 1970 Performance Video For 'What Is And What Should Never Be'

Led Zeppelin performs at Royal Albert Hall in 1970 (Image credit: YouTube Capture)

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing video footage of a performance of their 1969 classic, "What Is And What Should Never Be", as captured at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1970.

The track from "Led Zeppelin II" sees Jimmy Page display some slide guitar work as the band play a show at the iconic venue in support of their second album.

Video of the Led Zeppelin's full Royal Albert Hall performance was included as part of the band's self-titled 2003 DVD package, which featured live material from throughout their career and topped the charts in several countries around the world.

Led Zeppelin recently joined the viral video site TikTok; the band's full catalogue is now available to its community via the @ledzeppelin account that will feature artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other content. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

