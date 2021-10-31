Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'

(hennemusic) Slash is sharing the story behind his new single, "The River Is Rising", the lead track from his forthcoming album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.
"'The River Is Rising' is the newest song that I wrote on the record," Slash explains in a new video. "Right before we went into pre-production, I just made up this riff and it turned into 'The River Is Rising'. So it's the most recent-written song on the record. It's very spontaneous. I can't even remember how it all came together; it came together really quickly. But it rocks. And I thought it would be a good track for the opening of the record."
Due February 11, "4" marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.
Slash and the band will launch "4" with a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the behind the scenes video and the official video for the song here.
