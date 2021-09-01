Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song

Chase Atlantic have released a brand new version of their hit single "OHMAMI" featuring rising star Maggie Lindemann, who they connected with via social media.
The trio had this to say, "Working with Maggie Lindemann was a pleasant surprise that transpired through social media; it was a new and exciting approach for us in terms of modern collaboration.
"From the moment we started creating 'OHMAMI' we believed that a female vocal would complement the track significantly. Once we heard Maggie's verse we were immediately taken back by her understanding of our sound and the way we create our music. To put it simply, Maggie completely understood the assignment. A+."
Lindemann added, "When Chase Atlantic DM-d me asking if I wanted to collaborate on a new version of OHMAMI - I was hyped. I was a fan of the original and was excited to do something a lil' different on the track." Check out the collaborative track below:
