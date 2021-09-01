Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'

Frames have released their new single "This Year", which features a guest appearance from Can't Swim's Chris LoPorto and comes from their forthcoming album.



Vocalist and guitarist Sarah Phung had this to say about the new track, "Lyrically, it's yet another song boiling over with confusion and loneliness. I talk about aging, my ex, my anxiety...'You're sticking needles in a cactus' is an image of someone trying to inflict pain for joy, either on themselves or others.

"'I'm picking thorns out of my skin' is, obviously, me continuously working through my baggage but it never really ends. There's not really a good or bad ending, or any at all. It's just a series of flashing imagery related to personal experiences."



The band's new studio album, "Every Room," is set to be releaed on September 24th. Stream the new single below:

