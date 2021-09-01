Frames have released their new single "This Year", which features a guest appearance from Can't Swim's Chris LoPorto and comes from their forthcoming album.
Vocalist and guitarist Sarah Phung had this to say about the new track, "Lyrically, it's yet another song boiling over with confusion and loneliness. I talk about aging, my ex, my anxiety...'You're sticking needles in a cactus' is an image of someone trying to inflict pain for joy, either on themselves or others.
"'I'm picking thorns out of my skin' is, obviously, me continuously working through my baggage but it never really ends. There's not really a good or bad ending, or any at all. It's just a series of flashing imagery related to personal experiences."
The band's new studio album, "Every Room," is set to be releaed on September 24th. Stream the new single below:
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away